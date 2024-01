VATICAN: Anglican choral evensong now taking place in St. Peter's Basilica's Chapel of the Choir, 1 of the ecumenical events in “week of prayer for Christian Unity.”

On Thursday Anglican “Eucharist” will take place in Catholic church of St. Bartholomewhttps://t.co/9uv5AxpG0k pic.twitter.com/L8JY4uze0O